Golden Jaguars to compete in 2021 Gold Cup prelim

Following the announcement of Guyana’s return to the international circuit with the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the Golden Jaguars will also commence their second campaign in League-B of the CONCACAF Nations League in June 2022 during the 2022/2023 cycle.

This was disclosed by regional confederation Concacaf via a press release.

According to the correspondence, the regional body has established that the second edition of the competition will commence in 2022, with the grand finale set for March 2023.