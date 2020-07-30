GFF settles outstanding debt with players

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has finally paid off the remaining financial debt to the players for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2017 International Friendly against South Asian opponent Indonesia.

This was revealed by a source close to the federation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. According to the source, the players from the Gold Cup sojourn were paid the remaining sum which was reportedly US$150 each.

This was the second debt payment done by the federation. The GFF in the month of June, initially paid off a significant amount of the outstanding CONCACAF Gold Cup bonus monies to the players. The six players were paid in the region of US$310 each of the total owed for the continental championship.