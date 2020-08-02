Trinidad housewife arrested for illegally selling alcohol

(Trinidad Guardian) A 52-year-old housewife of Cunupia will appear before a Chaguanas Magistrate on August 3rd charged with selling intoxicating liquor without a liquor license.

This follows an intelligence-led exercise in the Cunupia district led by Sgt Haywood and a team of officers of the Central Division Task Force on July 31st.

According to police reports, acting on information, the officers proceeded to the Jerniningham Junction home of the suspect where they observed the woman allegedly selling intoxicating liquor without the necessary license.

The officers subsequently seized from the premises:

85 Bottles of Heineken;

32 Bottles of Mackeson Stout;

35 Bottles of Royal Extra Stout;

45 Bottles of Carib Beer;

11 Bottles of Carib Light Pilsner;

44 Bottles of Stag Beer;

23 Bottles of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout;

Nine Bottles of Caribe;

Six Bottles of Smirnoff;

30 Cans of Polar Light Beer;

23 Bottles of Magnum Tonic Wine;

10 Bottles of D’aguiar’s Alcoholic Wine;

Nine Bottles of Banko Alcoholic Wine;

12 Bottles 750ml of White Oak;

One Bottle 1L White Oak;

12 Bottles 375ml White Oak;

22 Bottles 170ml of White Oak;

11 Bottles of 375ml Forres Park Puncheon Rum;

Two Bottles of 170ml of Forres Park Puncheon Rum;

Six Bottles of 50ml Forres Park Puncheon Rum;

A Sum of TT$595.00, suspected proceeds of sales.

The shop owner was immediately arrested and thereafter

charged with selling intoxicating liquor without a liquor license.

In an unrelated incident, the same party of officers received

further information which led to the discovery of a firearm and

ammunition.

The officers proceeded to the Corner of Bhagaloo Street and

Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise, a known drug area, where an open

area was searched and one black Glock .40 pistol Austria with

one magazine with 15 rounds 9mm was found.

No one was arrested in connection with this find