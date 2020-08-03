City chamber congratulates Ali

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) yesterday congratulated Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on his appointment as the 9th Executive President of Guyana.

It also extended congratulations to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on its success at the March 2, 2020 polls.

“The Chamber would like to thank all parties and entities which participated in the electoral process. We would also like to thank the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh for executing her office and duties as Chairperson in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana”, GCCI said in a statement.