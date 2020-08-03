Diamond Insurance opens branch in Giftland Mall

Diamond Insurance is opening its newest location at the Giftland Mall today.

The Company now boasts six locations to serve the insuring public as it celebrates its twentieth anniversary, it said in a release.

“Notwithstanding the challenges presented by the current pandemic and other factors, Diamond Insurance is proud to say that we put the public first. Our team is well trained to provide the best service experience. Our Company is well geared to fulfil your general insurance needs. We are proud to be indigenous, and are happy to set up our new location where we are available to you for extended hours so you can do business at your convenience. We take particular pride in our track record for claims settlement.” Those were the words of the Company’s General Manager Tara Chandra.