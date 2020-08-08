Bystander dies after Corriverton brawl ends in shooting -cops in manhunt for suspects

A Corriverton man was fatally shot yesterday morning while he was standing in a crowd that had gathered to witness a fight between fellow villagers.

Marlon Brandon Fordyce, 31, of Lot 39 Albert Street, Corriverton, left home around 8.10 am and was minutes after shot once to the right side of his neck below his ear at Little India, Corriverton, which is located a short distance away from his home.

Commander of Region Six, Calvin Brutus, told Stabroek News that police were still combing the area for the suspects.