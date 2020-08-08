Shuman to be first MP for joined lists of new parties

Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) Lenox Shuman will be the first parliamentary representative for the seat awarded to three parties that joined their lists for the March 2 polls.

The joinder parties consists of (LJP), A New and United Guyana (ANUG) and The New Movement (TNM). The three parties secured 2,657 votes, 2,313 votes and 244 votes, respectively, at the elections.

By way of a letter addressed to the Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield on Thursday, the three parties confirmed that Shuman would be the first parliamentary representative.