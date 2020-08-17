Thirty-five new COVID cases reported

One new COVID fatality along with thirty-five new cases were yesterday reported on the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) COVID-19 dashboard. Meanwhile, Region Five which had remained the only administrative region without any coronavirus cases now has one.

According to the dashboard, the new cases are from seven regions with two cases for Region 1, five for Region 3, Region 4 (6 cases), Region 5 (1 case), Region 7 (eleven cases), Region 9 (six cases), and Region 10 with four cases.

The MoH dashboard for Saturday had shown seven persons to be patients at the COVID-19 ICU but by yesterday this figure had dropped to three.

Yesterday’s new cases along with Saturday’s twenty-five brings the total amount of confirmed cases over the weekend to sixty.