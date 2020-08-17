Combined cycle gas turbine power plants are the way to go

Dear Editor,

Independence and self-rule have both failed to deliver the expected results, and, despite being endowed with a brilliant, young, educated, resilient and resourceful populace, Guyana continued for too long to be classified as a poor and underdeveloped third world country. It is my humble opinion that our country failed to emerge as a developing nation mainly because we failed in our efforts to develop and modernize our energy sector and we remain dependent solely on revenues from raw materials, with little or no value added.

But all of this is about to change. The opportunity is here. The moment is now. Carpe Diem! Let us think big. Let us embark on the most ambitious project of our lives: Construct a modern, robust and reliable energy sector based on our indigenous resources of oil, natural gas, hydro, wind and solar. Time is of the essence! Because of urgency, it is strongly advisable to start with one or two Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plants. These Plants could be built in tandem or in phases and strategically located with regards to our load centres. A total installed capacity of 300 – 400 megawatts is estimated to require a capital investment of US$300 – 400 million.

So what are Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plants and why are they recommended for Guyana?

Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plants are probably the power industry’s best option to meet the growing demands for power in the developing and the developed world. The technology is sound, mature and well tested and has been in use since the 1960s in the developed word. In fact, it is projected that natural gas fired Combined Cycle Plants are expected to account for 51% of the US power production by 2038. Combined Cycle Power Plants feature gas and steam turbines. The gas turbines generate electricity usually using natural gas, while the steam turbine generates electricity using waste heat from the gas turbine. Combined Cycle Power Plants are highly efficient with an energy conversion rate of 50 – 60%. Also, these Plants are more environmentally friendly than the traditional fossil fuel plants, with significant reduction in carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide emissions.

It is obvious, therefore, that Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plants are the natural choice for Guyana based on our discovery and availability of oil and natural gas. Unfortunately, there does not seem to be a concrete and feasible plan by Exxon to collect, compress and pipe natural gas to land, at this time. This is a project in itself, that must be studied, designed and constructed, and requires a timeframe to realize, especially when the gas has to be cleaned of impurities, compressed, liquefied and stored. Fortunately, although natural gas is the desired fuel, modern gas turbines can operate on a wide spectrum of fuels such as No. 2 fuel oil, gasoline, diesel and kerosene. The delivery of natural gas to land must be a component of any oil and gas contract. At this time, minimum flaring should be allowed because of safety and environmental purposes. The remaining natural gas must be pumped back into the wells and stored for future use. Taking the foregoing into consideration, it is therefore recommended that the administration vigorously pursue one or two Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plants during its first term in office. General Electric manufactures some of the most efficient, versatile and reliable aero-derivative gas turbines in the world with individual output ranging from 34 – 571 megawatt. GE also has tremendous technical expertise to help choose the best supplemental fuel before natural gas comes on stream. As such, the unavailability of natural gas at this time should not be a hurdle to building the Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plants. The later conversion from fuel oil to natural gas is relatively simple and inexpensive.

Guyana must remain steadfast to its ‘Green Energy Initiative”. Let us start by developing the small hydroelectric plants – Moco Moco, Kumu, Wamakaru and Ikuribisi. The Potaro River basin still remains the most attractive for medium scale cascade development. Amaila Falls can be constructed to a capacity of 1,100 megawatt with diversion from Chi Chi on the Mazaruni River to the Potaro River and to the Amaila Reservoir on the Kuribrong River. The decision for such a project should be left to the Guyanese people. Incidentally, through a loan from the World Bank in 1982, the 130-megawatt Tumatumari plant had been designed by Monenco to the tender documents level. Consideration should be given to these sites in the medium term. Upper Mazaruni and Kamaira at Kamaira Falls on the Cuyuni River also remain promising.

Finally, good luck and best wishes to the newly elected government. Let us remain cognizant of and let us honour the goodwill that was so beautifully displayed in the five month aftermath of the elections when our world stood still. We must forever remain grateful to Guyanese people, our youths (Keepers of Democracy), the private sector, the Diplomatic Corps, Caricom, the international community and of course, the impressive, shining and emerging small parties.

A new and bright day is on the horizon! The best is yet to come.

Yours faithfully,

Raymond A. Dundee

Former Director/Hydropower Engineer

Hydropower Unit

Guyana Natural Resources Agency