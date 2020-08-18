Mechanic injured after boat explodes at NA stelling 

A mechanic suffered burn injuries about his body yesterday after the boat in which he was working caught afire and exploded at the New Amsterdam Stelling.

The mechanic identified as Fizul Adams, also known as “Engine Boy”, of Sheet Anchor, East Canje Berbice, was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he has since been admitted with second degree burns about his face and body.

According to the police, Adams was fueling the vessel, which was docked at the stelling on Sunday, using a built in pump when the boat named “Grady White” caught afire. This then led to an explosion which threw Adams overboard.

The vessel was completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

Shannon Crawford, Officer-in-charge of New Amsterdam Fire Station, B Division said they received a call at approximately 11.45 am. “Immediately two water tenders from New Amsterdam Fire Station was dispatched with twelve personnel. Upon arrival at the scene it was noticed that a fiber glass boat was engulfed in flames and threatening the New Amsterdam Stelling at the southern section”.

He added, “Our water tenders and personnel quickly got into firefighting operation where they were able to smother the fire and eventually extinguish it and we have commenced an investigation”.