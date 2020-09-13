Pastor’s wife recounts attack, rescue during West Berbice protest

A pastor and his family who were attacked after a peaceful protest at West Berbice turned violent on Sunday last have forgiven their attackers and do not plan to press charges.

The protest began after the gruesome murders of two teen boys, Isaiah and Joel Henry, who were found dead in Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice backdam last Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Sabrina Persaud, the wife of Pastor Premraj Parshotam, shared the ordeal they suffered at Number Five Village, while on their way home after leaving their church at Haslington.