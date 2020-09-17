Juvenile among five remanded over murder of man who fired shotgun at protesters

Four adults and one juvenile were yesterday charged with the murder of Prettipaul Hargobin who had opened fire with a shotgun at protesters in Bath, West Coast Berbice a week ago.
Devan Karran also known as `Rickey’, 22, a labourer of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice; Ricardo Shiwlall also known as `Rico’, 27, a truck driver of Lot 155 Number 10 Village, West Coast Berbice; Jagdat Khaloo, also known as `One Eye’, 60, a labourer of Lot 18 Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice and Satahul Shivchand also known as `Cheto’, 40, a labourer of Lot 225 Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, were yesterday jointly charged with murder committed on Hargobin, which occurred on September, 9, at Bath Public Road.