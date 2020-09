Deaths regrettable but guards took necessary action to prevent Lusignan jailbreak – Benn

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn yesterday stated that while the loss of lives during last Saturday’s Lusignan Prison riot was regrettable and sad, the actions taken were necessary to prevent a jailbreak.

Two inmates were fatally shot and five others were injured after prison guards opened fire during what authorities say was a rush towards the main gate.

Benn was faced with questions about the unrest from APNU+AFC parliamentarian Geeta Chandan-Edmond in the National Assembly yesterday.