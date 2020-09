Two men have died taking the total COVID-19 fatalities in the country to 76.

The latest fatalities are a 36-year-old male from East Berbice- Corentyne (Region 6). The other is a 45-year-old man from Demerara/Mahaica (Region 4), the Ministry of Health said this evening.

Samples were collected from both at the time of admission and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.