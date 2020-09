Region Six COVID-19 fatality identified as Corentyne fisherman -had lung cancer

The COVID-19 patient, who succumbed last week while receiving treatment at Rose Hall, East Canje Berbice, has been identified as a fisherman from Number 65 Village, Corentyne.

Bibi Wazir, 40, explained, that her brother, Roshan Hussain, 36, a captain of a fishing boat, of Number 65 Village, Corentyne, was rushed to the hospital about six weeks ago after he noticed a lump in his throat.

According to the woman, her brother had earlier returned from fishing in Suriname’s waters.