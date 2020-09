Floyd Dewsbury, the Georgetown businessman who was shot on Sunday by suspected bandits at his residence, has been released from the hospital.

Dewsbury, 52, of Roxanne Burnham Gardens, was shot in the neck.

Regional Commander of Region Four (A) Simon McBean had previously said the businessman was in the front of his yard chatting with a friend when he was approached by two men on a motorcycle, one of whom was armed with a gun.