The driver of a Bakewell truck, who was critically injured just over a week ago after he was involved in a three-vehicle accident along the Trafalgar, West Coast Berbice (WCB) Public Road, has succumbed.

Ravindra Arjune, 38, of Section ‘D,’ Nonpareil, East Coast Demerara, died around 7 am yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

Arjune suffered injuries about his body in the accident, which occurred around 9.20 am on the morning of Friday, Sep-tember 25th.