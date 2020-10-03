Rape accused stabbed in  scrotum  -court hears

A Rasville resident was yesterday charged with the rape of a woman, who reportedly stabbed him in his scrotum after the attack.

Christopher Howes, a 54-year-old horse cart operator of Lot 4675 Rasville, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown, stood before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in a Georgetown Court, where the charge was read to him.

It is alleged that on April 5th, 2020, at Rasville, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Howes engaged in sexual penetration of the complainant without her consent.

Howes, who was represented by attorney Bernard DaSilva, was initially granted bail in the amount of $200,000 but it was later reduced to $100,000 after his lawyer made an application.

He was also ordered to stay 100 feet away from the complainant and to report fortnightly to the Ruimveldt Police Station.

Howes is scheduled to return to court on October 19th for disclosure.