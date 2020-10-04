Narine Singh named acting Chief Medical Officer

Dr Narine Singh has been appointed acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Guyana as Dr Shamdeo Persaud has proceeded on pre-retirement leave.
According to a memorandum sent to the Directors and Heads of Departments within the Health Ministry by Permanent Secretary Collette Adams and seen by Stabroek News, Singh’s appointment came into effect on October 1st. Ministry spokesperson, Daniel Singh also confirmed the appointment. Dr Singh previously worked in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at the Georgetown Public Hospital.