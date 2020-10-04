Strathspey youth dies after motorbike collision with cop

A youth is now dead after he and other motorcyclists collided along the Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Railway Embankment on Thursday evening.

Joshua Persaud, of Strathspey, ECD, succumbed to his injuries after the accident, in which he collided with a Police Constable who was riding the other motorcycle. Another motorcyclist was also involved in the collision.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor yesterday confirmed that an investigation is ongoing into the accident, which occurred around 6.10pm last Thursday.