School dropout overcomes tragedy to achieve CSEC success

As a teenager, Tinishe Bourne failed almost every class in secondary school and after a while she had enough and decided to quit in form four—she was 19 years old. She moved on and started a family but deep down inside her she had a yearning to complete her secondary education; it was a dream she wanted to fulfil.

Fast forward 11 years later and the 30-year-old Bourne recently received Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) results that she is proud of and believes she is closer to becoming a nurse, a profession she now longs to enter.

Bourne’s journey to gaining five grade twos and three grade threes was filled with many potholes, with pain being the deepest of them after the loss of her four-month-old baby boy in 2018 just months after she commenced classes. Initially she wanted to work in the banking sector, but after seeing the treatment her son received, Bourne said she wanted to become a nurse to one day ensure that another mother does not feel the way she did as she watched her infant son slip away.