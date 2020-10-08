Teen miner dies after hit by falling branch

The Ministry of Labour yesterday said in a press release that reports reaching it have stated that there has been a fatal accident involving a miner. Anthony O’Connell, an 18-year-old was carrying out his duties when he was struck by a falling branch. O’Connell is from the Rupununi, Region#9.

This accident occurred around 2 pm on Tuesday October 6, in Big Surarie backdam, Mazaruni River, Region #7.

The release said that the Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health Department is collaborating with the Mines and Environmental Depart-ments of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission in conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this accident.