US committed to working with Guyana on security, legislative reforms – Lynch -Shiprider agreement seen as protecting oil platforms

US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch has committed the US Government to working with the Government of Guyana in a number of key areas including security, legislative reforms and strengthening the country’s institutional democracy to avoid a recurrence of the 2nd March 2020 elections debacle.

This disclosure was made yesterday in a statement from the Office of Attorney General Anil Nandlall.

The statement said that Nandlall and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira met with Lynch at the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The release said that Attorney General began the meeting by thanking the Ambassador for her and the United States’ critical role in ensuring that the 2nd March 2020 results were not derailed.

The statement said that the US Ambassador congratulated Nandlall and Teixeira on their appointments and “expressed her admiration for the legal team that defended the rule of law, constitutionality and democracy during the multiplicity of proceedings that were filed before the declaration of the 2nd March 2020 elections and the swift and able manner in which the cases were prepared, filed and presented”.

The release added that the Attorney General updated the US Ambassador on the Government’s accomplishments in the less than 100 days that it has been in office, including the presentation of the budget, human service outreaches to combat COVID-19 and the numerous tax alleviation measures that have been implemented.

The release said that the US Ambassador commended the Government for the signing of the Shiprider Agreement during the historic visit of the Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, and underlined that the agreement assured the collaboration between the US and Guyana in monitoring the security of Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone which now and in the future will be the location of a number of Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO’s) vessels and other large investments offshore in the oil and gas sector.

The Attorney General updated the US Ambassador on the Government’s short term and long-term plans in the areas of constitutional reform, legislative reforms and electoral reforms, the release added.

The release said that the US Ambassador expressed her gratitude for the meeting and hoped that there will be regular engagement.