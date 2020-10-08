GPL to purchase power from Giftland Mall

The Giftland Mall is shortly to begin supplying the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) grid with five megawatts as part of the utility’s three-pronged programme to boost the supply of electricity to the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

According to a Department of Public Information release on Tues-day, the Giftland system has a 6.7 megawatts output capacity. However, it only uses 1.6 megawatts during prime operations. The excess power will be secured by GPL through a Power Purchase Agreement.

The release stated that this is just one of several projects GPL has in train “to maximise the potential of power generation in both the short and long term.” Personnel are currently on the ground working on the connections, and GPL expects to see the project completed by month end. It is expected that this will aid in bringing relief from blackouts for thousands of its customers on the East Coast Demerara corridor.