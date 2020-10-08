Does Roger Harper have it in him to pull out a few gutsy calls? —Hetmyer, Pooran in the test side is a tantalizing prospect

When Roger Harper and his team convene shortly to select the T20 and Test teams for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, the squads selected will certainly give some insight into the direction they are heading.

Harper, during a recent interview with i95FM Sports FM in Trinidad, noted that the panel held discussions on matters concerning the teams.

He informed that a decision was made surrounding the leadership direction of the test side and stated that Jason Holder will continue to lead the side despite its recent poor showing.