Ferguson urges humane treatment of Success squatters

APNU+AFC coalition Member of Parliament Annette Ferguson has called for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration to act with compassion in its treatment of the squatters at Success, whom she says should be regularised.

During a press conference held yesterday to address the ongoing situation at Success, where squatters have been urged to remove due to the sugar corporation’s plans for the land, Ferguson demanded a sensible and a humane solution.

She said many of the squatters were single mothers and persons who have lost their means of earning a living due to the impact of the COVID-19, bringing them to the point of where they are.