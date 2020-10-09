Guatemala not an ideal Gold Cup matchup – Mills

With Guyana’s path to the 2021 Gold Cup confirmed, former Golden Jaguars midfield dynamo Vurlon Mills, opined that Guatemala is not an ideal matchup in the first round of the continental qualifiers and is wary of the threat posed by the impending foe.

This was disclosed during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. According to Mills, 32, “I don’t think it was the draw we were looking for or the ideal draw in the first round for Guyana. Guatemala is one of the toughest teams in the group.”

He further said, “Despite the results in their previous practice matches, the fact still remains that they are active and preparing as a team going into the Gold Cup qualifiers. They will be better prepared going into the competition but Guyana still has to go out and give it their all.”