Let’s get on with the business of developing football and upgrade facilities

Dear Editor,

With the COVID-19 pandemic severely affecting all facets of life worldwide, sports has not been spared, and here in Guyana, local sports have been hard hit with no sign of recovery in the near future. It’s the nation’s youths that are suffering with their lives being affected especially with the closure of schools and other institutions of learning, both at the private and public level.

It is unfortunate that almost two generations have never participated in physical education at school level, a subject which continues to be absent from the schools’ curriculum. With a change in government and a new Sports Minister, full of youthful exuberance, it is hoped that it would not be business as usual.

Editor, photo opportunities, sharing out sports equipment in depressed communities such as Tiger Bay isn’t sports development. Where are the facilities to develop, hone and nurture the skills and talents? Why in the 21st century must it be done on roadways and other asphalted areas? What of Burnham Court and Parade Ground, along with West End Gym, and the other outdoor venues that have become overgrown with vegetation? When will they be resuscitated and be maintained continuously? And by the way, when will physical education become compulsory, in the schools’ curriculum once again?

With the closure of the sugar estates, under the previous government, what has become of the community centres, which previously facilitated both indoor and outdoor sporting activities? Additionally, what has happened to the groundsmen and maintenance equipment? Uitvlugt readily comes to mind, since in years gone by, the venue was formerly utilised to host international football matches, also MSC and Blairmont. Is there any football ground within the GFF associations which is suitable for training and can host a local friendly match?

When these factors are taken into serious consideration, then from all indications, it would appear that the GFF would be unable to coordinate its year-end tournament. And since clubs’ preparation would be inadequate it stands to reason that so too would be the standard of play. Therefore, must the paying public (still to emerge from the economic hardships and decline) pay to see an unacceptable standard of play?

I do hope the current Minister develops sports meaningfully and doesn’t fall into a similar rut as the former Minister and do the right thing and name the Sports Director, NSC and the respective Commissioners. It must be acknowledged that sports is no longer just sports but rather, serious business which must make dollars and sense (definitely not cents which are no longer in circulation). Let’s get on with the business of developing sports, cut out the chatter and upgrade facilities. Let’s give the youths what they deserve – an opportunity to excel, in academics and sports, while eliminating the scourge of drugs, youth crimes, and juvenile delinquency, compounded by early school leavers, alongside teenage pregnancy.

The world’s most, passionate, financially lucrative sport with the largest viewership that is played by almost all countries worldwide is football, and in Guyana, it needs help. Do your best Hon. Minister, to give the nation’s youths what they rightly deserve – upgraded and well maintained sports facilities – with football being given the attention it deserves.

Hon. Minister, do your utmost towards ensuring that your tenure will be appreciated by all.

Yours faithfully,

Charles Pollard

Former National Captain