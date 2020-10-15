BCB meet Attorney General Nandlall concerning resolution of cricket impasse

Executives of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continue to be one of the major interest groups pushing for a swift resolution to Guyana’s cricket impasse.

The executives on Tuesday last met with senior Government officials on the matter and were briefed on the steps being taken to resolve same.

“The BCB delegation headed by President Hilbert Foster [Tuesday] held a highly successful forty minutes meeting with Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mr. Anil Nandlall at his Carmichael Street, Georgetown Office,” a release from the BCB stated.

It added: “The Minister brought the delegation up to date on the current status or the Cricket Administration Bill and advised the delegation on the steps to be taken to have four passed motions at the last AGM incorporated into the Cricket Bill. The Attorney General also accepted an invitation from the BCB President to visit the county for a meeting with Clubs. Mr. Nandlall committed to assisting the BCB by opening doors to avenues of developments.”

Recently, Stabroek Sport had reported that the Court of Appeal discharged the order which had suspended certain parts of the Cricket Administration Act paving the way for elections of the Demerara and the Guyana Cricket Boards.

The delegation also met with Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat who agreed to become the Honorary Patron of the BCB. Bharrat, according to the BCB, agreed to the setting up of a Patron Fund.

This fund will assist less fortunate clubs and cricketers in Berbice and assist the BCB to make sure that its 2021 proposed semi-professional league is a reality. The delegation comprised of Albert Smith, Robby Saywack, Angela Haniff, Dr. Cecil Beharry and Simon Naidu.