Some squatters vacating Success after police fire pellets at them

Some squatters have started to vacate settlements at Success, East Coast Demerara, after a confrontation led to police firing pellets at them.

Some of the squatters who settled on the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)-owned lands at Success told Stabroek News that they were unsure why the police fired at them when they had done nothing, although some have indicated that there was a confrontation between one of the GuySuCo guards and a squatter, which led to the firing of pellets to deter the squatters.

Some persons have said they were injured and were leaving the area to seek treatment, while others said they would not be retuning. Some who maintain they have no other place to go have said they will remain on the land, which has been flooded in recent days.