New Amsterdam to get 24-hour police patrol

The new Commander of Region Six, Police Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, yesterday announced that New Amsterdam would soon have “24 hours police presence” as part of plans for the region.

“In the New Amsterdam district we will be having a team policing launch sometime next week by which we will have a 24 hours police presence and that by itself will be able to alleviate a lot of issues within this community,” said Ramlakhan, who yesterday toured the town with Deputy Commander Alistair Roberts, Officer-In-Charge of Traffic Timothy Williams and other senior ranks.

“You will be able to see police and leaders of the community working together in order to find common solutions to problems that are existing,” he added.