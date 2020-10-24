Guyanese Ederle Stephen wins Miss Caricom 2020 online

Guyana’s Ederle Kimberly Stephen was crowned Miss Caricom 2020 Online following a virtual competition two Saturdays ago where she bested some nine other women representing various countries in the Caribbean.

The young women competed in the Introduction, Talent, Evening Wear, Swimwear, and Intelligence segments and were tasked with creating videos for each one except Intelligence. In that segment, after the top three were selected, they competed live on Zoom for the title. The 21-year-old Guyanese stunner was declared the winner after compounded scores proved her the top contestant.

Two weeks ago, the Berbician shared with The Scene that despite being approached at the last minute to compete, she was confident she would finish among the top. “The support has always been there for me. This is the biggest [pageant] title that I have won. It’s still surreal; it’s going to eventually hit home,” Ederle said.

A third-year medical student at Texila American University, Ederle explained that it has not yet been discussed with the host of the pageant, the Caricom Foundation, how she is required to spend her one year reign. If it were up to her, she said, she would venture into an area that would empower young women. “I would focus on my females, especially teenagers. I hate to see teenagers wasting their time. I like to see women in position. I hope our next president will be a woman,” she stated.

Local organizer for the pageant, renowned choreographer Oral Welshman, explained that the pageant has been around for 16 years. In fact, for several years in the past, he had worked with the pageant committee as a choreographer, training contestants.

He said Miss Caricom is spearheaded by director Monica Sanchez, said to be a US-based Guyanese. The first international leg of the pageant was held in 2004 at the National Cultural Centre.

The Caricom Foundation, which is located in the United States, is said to be a charitable organization. This year, the Miss Caricom Pageant had contests in four categories: Miss Caricom Little Miss (ages 4-7), Miss Caricom Junior (8-12), Miss Caricom Teen (13-17), and Miss Caricom Senior (18-20s).

Following Ederle’s win, arrangements were made for the money to be transferred to have her crown, sash and trophy purchased and manufactured locally. She has won US$400, a laptop, and other awards which she will be presented with when Sanchez visits Guyana next month.

In preparation for the pageant, Ederle worked with designer Randy Madray and filmmaker/photographer, Anthony Indar.

An airing of the pageant can be found on the Miss Caricom Int’l Foundation CIP INC Facebook page.