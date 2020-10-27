CAL to fly three times per week between Ogle and Barbados -as competition heats up

Trinidad-based Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) last night announced that it will begin to serve the Guyana to Barbados route with three flights weekly out of the Eugene F. Correia International Air-port (EFCIA) commencing October 31.

In a Facebook post, the airline announced that it is open for bookings via its website, call centre, ticket office or via travel agents. CAL has already started flying to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

According to the airline, flights from Ogle to Barbados offer onward connections to the eastern Caribbean.