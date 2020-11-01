CAL begins Ogle to Barbados flights

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) yesterday inaugurated its new service between the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA) at Ogle and the Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The flight originated in Barbados and touched down at Ogle at 10.30 am. Another flight departed for Barbados at 11.25am. Some 20 passengers arrived on the incoming flight and 24 subsequently departed.

Following the recent reopening of Guyana’s airports to commercial flights, the airline announced via its Facebook page last Tuesday that it would begin to serve the Guyana to Barbados route with three weekly flights out of the EFCIA. Its move to service the route comes in wake of the ongoing restructuring of LIAT. LIAT is scheduled to return to the skies today but there has been no word on its Guyana operations.