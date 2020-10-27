City Council votes to appoint officers without approval of Local Gov’t Commission

By Readawne Henery

The Georgetown City Council yesterday voted by a majority for a motion seeking to instruct the Town Clerk and Human Resources Manager to appoint persons to fill vacant positions within City Hall, even though they have not gotten the required approval of the Local Government Commission.

During a statutory meeting yesterday, APNU Councillor Heston Bostwick moved the motion, which was debated before the vote.

The motion was intended to override the reply issued by the Local Government Commission, which indicated that the appointments were not approved and should be looked at when a new commission is formed.