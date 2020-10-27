This is how I would lead

Dear Editor,

I have concluded that we have seen the best of our current leaders, they could possibly get worse but better would require new capacity and capabilities, a whole new orientation.

During the five months of the election’s impasse, I remember writing on various occasions that what Guyana needed was not a declaration be rather a solution. As I observe the events after the declaration, I say like Dr. David Hinds, I was right! We had even formed an ‘Ad Hoc Governance Group’ and developed a proposal for an inclusive governance approach but sadly people did not listen. I wrote the members of our ‘governance group’ a few weeks ago after Joel and Isaiah Henry and Haresh Singh were killed and stated that, we were right. We know what is wrong with our country and we have a very good understanding of what are the solutions and how to arrive at those solutions.

I was very pleased to read the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s presentation that was published in the Stabroek News urging inclusiveness in parliamentary decision-making and indicating that participation by all is key for transformation. What is important for me, is that the Resident Coordinator sufficiently understands the challenges in our society since this is very important as we collectively try to find solutions.

I think that the government and international community, need to rethink their approach to evaluating the March 2, 2020 occurrences. More emphasis is placed on what happened or what might have happened, rather than why those things happened. If I had any influence in determining the priorities for electoral reform, I would suggest that for real solutions to be found, the priority focus should be on the ‘Why’.

The ‘Why’ is the key to understanding the major trust issues relative to governance among the two major political parties, as well as the two major ethnic groups. Further, the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mr. Anil Nandlall, says that ‘GECOM will not be ready for local government polls next year’, now the AG cannot be serious. There are many ways to solve a problem. Perhaps if the priority is placed on electoral reforms which will include a new voters’ list and if that process is commenced immediately, GECOM will be more than ready for Local Government Elections next year.

Since I announced that I intend to run for President in 2025, many people have been asking me what would I do differently? How would I govern differently? Some even said that people say one thing when they are out and then when they get into office, they do something else. These are all fair questions and comments. So, I have decided that over time, I will explain what my vision and approach to governing the country will be. I will focus essentially on the governance approach in this letter while in other pieces, I will address the approach to economic development, investment, etc.

Here is what I would do differently. As President, based on the current needs, I see myself as the visionary, chief coordinator, chief mobilizer, chief manager, and chief administrator. I would endeavour to coordinate and mobilize the relevant skills, expertise, and resources locally and internationally. I will not have to micro-manage because I will choose the best and the brightest from among us, as well as from the diaspora instead of persons who I feel comfortable with. My goal would be for more results rather than comfort.

By the way, dual citizens will be placed in positions to contribute towards the development of the country but not in leadership positions, such as in the legislature. I wish to state that we have already begun to develop a programme for engaging the diaspora.

As President, I see myself as the added value, not the value; the value is the people, the professionals, institutions, resources, etc. So as a leader, I will bring my added value and blend it with the value that is already there, to achieve the goals and objectives of a national development programme.

Further, I would embrace an inclusive governance approach at all levels. This includes at the executive, legislature and across the board, as far as possible. Some of our leaders are of the view that inclusive governance should not be at the executive level, I disagree. My approach would be to develop Guyana as a model country for inclusive governance and an inclusive democracy.

I believe that Constitutional reform is fundamental to enable the inclusive governance approach, hence I would propose the following: Constitutional reform to accommodate a hybrid system of both Proportional Representation and First-Past-the-Post. First-Past-the-Post could apply to the regional elections while the Proportional Representation could apply to the General Elections. Another option for consideration could be to retain the Proportional Representation system but with necessary reforms which will introduce more directly elected constituencies, etc. The intention is to create a new electoral culture in the country.

Additionally, another area for Constitutional Reform would be to reduce the powers of the President by changing the system of Executive President. I believe that this will increase accountability at the level of the Presidency. Also, I would request that the President’s income be taxed. Even as President, I would like to contribute towards the growth and development of the society by paying taxes.

My view is that if there is a clear vision and policies, strong leadership, management, mobilization, coordination, and robust accountability mechanisms at all levels; it reduces the need for the maximum leader or Executive President.

Yours faithfully,

Audreyanna Thomas