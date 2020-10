The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) is anxiously awaiting word from Sports Minister, Charles Ramson Jr., after presenting him with a detailed proposal on Wednesday for the safe return of competitive cycling.

This is according to Racing Secretary of the GCF, Malcolm Sonoram.

Sonoram told Stabroek Sport yesterday that he was the one tasked with preparing a proposal detailing how cycling can roll off once again in a safe manner for the riders and officials.