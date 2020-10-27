Sunrisers look for second win against  Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will each eye a winning return as they square off in Match 47 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

SRH, who have secured four wins from 11 matches, are currently in the bottom half of the points table while DC, who have seven wins from 11 games are placed second in the standings

SRH are coming into this game on the back of their 12-run loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a low-scoring thriller. On the other hand, this will be DC’s first game since their 59-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In these two teams’ last meeting, SRH had beaten DC by 15 runs on the back of some fine performances from David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan. While SRH will be searching for a similar outcome to keep their playoff hopes alive, DC will be seeking to avenge their loss and consolidate their position in the points table. (IPL website)