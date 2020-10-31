Gunman robs money changer and vendor at Skeldon Market

A lone gunman yesterday robbed a Skeldon money changer and a vendor of a total of $525,000 in cash at the Skeldon Market.

Daneshwar Panalall, also known as ‘Peter’, 40, of Springlands, told Stabroek News that he and Vibert Dan, a vendor at the market, were seated on a bench in front of Dan’s stand when the suspect approached them just around 7.45 am.

According to Dan, every morning after stacking his stand he and Panalall usually sit on the bench in front of the stand. However, yesterday morning while sitting there the suspect passed with a bag. “He push he hand in the side bag and pull out a gun and he just clock it and he say ayo give me ayo money and he run through the boy wah a change money [Panalall] pocket and take way all he money wah he been get and he come to me and point the gun an push he hand inside me pocket and take all the change money wah me does get pon the stand here and he carry away me wallet and he collect the phone,” he said.