Schools to reopen Nov 9th for Grades 10, 11 and 12 students – Manickchand

Schools will open from November 9th for face-to-face engagement for students of Grades 10, 11 and 12. Schools have been closed since March over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following is a statement posed by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on her Facebook page.

This morning I announced that Cabinet has made a decision to open schools from 9th November 2020 for face to face engagements for students of Grades 10, 11 and 12 (or fourth, fifth and sixth formers). The truth is many of these students have already been back at school with their teachers engaging face to face. Because teachers, students and parents are deeply worried that except their children get that level of engagement, they won’t be able to successfully sit the 2021 CXC exams. In an effort to make learning safe the MOE shall be providing care packages including face masks and sanitizing material to teachers and students, adequate hand washing facilities will be in place and distancing during instruction time will happen.

Nothing we do will be perfect. Because we are not in normal times. Doing nothing however can cause irreparable harm and damage to our students and result in lifelong consequences. And we cannot let that happen. We did as those who are directly affected asked. For our children. For our future.