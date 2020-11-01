Bulkan Timber Works opens showroom

After more than two decades in existence and an increased emphasis on the local market, timber products manufacturer Bulkan Timber Works (BTW) yesterday opened the doors to its new showroom in Georgetown.

The showroom is situated at Lot 8 Smyth Street, Georgetown, obliquely opposite the old Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Licence office.

BTW was founded in 1997 by Howard Bulkan and his wife, Alison Bulkan, to provide house building materials including wall cladding, flooring, architectural and construction mouldings, outdoor decking and other products.