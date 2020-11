A 35-year-old miner is currently hospitalised in a serious condition after he was attacked at 14 Miles Access Road, Arakaka, in the North West District (NWD), Region One, while making his way to work on Friday afternoon.

Michael Lynch, a resident of Mabaruma, was stabbed and chopped about his body in the attack, which occurred around 5.30pm.

The suspect, who is known by the alias ‘Puppy,’ is yet to be apprehended.