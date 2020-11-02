Mabaruma miner chopped at Arakaka

A Mabaruma miner is in hospital after he was chopped and stabbed about his body while on his way to work at 14 Miles, Arakaka, North West District.

The victim has been identified as Michael Lynch, 35, of Mabaruma, North West District. The attack occurred on Friday afternoon at around 5.30.

The Police said preliminary inquiries revealed that Lynch was on his way to work when the suspect and another individual pounced on him.

The victim made his way to the Arakaka Health Centre and was later referred to the Pakera District Hospital for further medical attention. His condition is regarded as serious but stable.