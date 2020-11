A Corentyne man was yesterday arrested after his son, a minor, found a gun which the father had allegedly hidden in his garden.

According to information gathered, the minor was in his father’s garden located along the Number 51 Village, Corentyne main road around 7.30 am when he noticed his father entering the garden.

After hearing some quarrelling, the father reportedly hid a plastic bag which he removed from his waist, under a plant. The lad then went to investigate and discovered the gun.