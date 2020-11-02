Several hurt after cars careen off highway at Moblissa

One person has been hospitalized and several others were injured following an accident at Moblissa along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway on Saturday morning when two cars collided before careening off the highway.

Enquiries revealed that around 10:45 am, motor car PXX 8574 driven by a 41-year-old major of the Guyana Defence Force was proceeding along the eastern side of the road while motor car PVV 8911 which was driven by a 28-year-old man of Kara Kara Squatting Area, Linden, was proceeding along the western side of the road.The driver of PVV 8911 attempted to overtake a car and ended up in the path of the other vehicle.

To avoid a collision, the 41-year-old driver swerved but to no avail as PVV 8911 collided with the right side of his vehicle. Both drivers lost control of their vehicles and ran off the highway into the ditch below.

PXX 8574 was also transporting the najor’s wife and his two daughters, 13 and 11, all of whom reside at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara. The other occupants of PVV 8911 were a 19-year-old woman and a one-year-old baby of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

All the passengers were removed from the two vehicles in a conscious state and taken to the Linden Public Hospital (LPH). The 19-year-old woman was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) having suffered a fractured hip. The driver of PXX 8574, suffered a fractured leg and was treated and sent away. Meanwhile, the other occupants of the cars were examined by doctors at the LPH and sent away.

Police investigations continue.