Cove and John cyclist dies after hit by reversing bus

A pedal cyclist of Cove and John, East Coast Demerara was fatally struck yesterday by a reversing minibus on the Enmore, East Coast Demerara Public Road.

Police in a statement last night said the accident occurred at approximately 6 am and claimed the life of Kallowtie Kishun, 60, of Block R Cove and John, East Coast Demerara.

Police investigations have revealed that minibus BVV 7531, driven by a 62 year-old man of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara made a sudden stop to pick up a passenger and began reversing. The woman was riding in the same direction as the minibus had originally been going.