Owner of Mike’s Pharmacy at wit’s end over filth left by vendors on Robb St

The General Manager of Mike’s Pharmacy, Lakeram Singh says the business continues to suffer lost sales due to the garbage left by vendors.

As a result, Singh says he is considering closing the branch permanently.

The frustrated man stated that as a Pharmacy it does not reflect well to have the environment in such an awful state and explained that in spite of his efforts to have the vendors relocated he received nothing but short-term relief.

He said that the vendors are blocking the store and barring customers from parking their vehicles. He added that it is a challenge to get supplies into the store since there is no place to park.

Singh stated that the branch has been suffering in relation to sales since customers are turning away because of the surroundings. Singh noted that

he has approached the vendors in hopes of creating a change but their attitude was not welcoming.

He added that “junkies” are in the habit of defacing the walls of the building and the stench of the environment is another ongoing problem.

With COVID-19 now in the picture he said it has worsened the situation. However, he is following the protocols and observing the rules.

Mike’s Pharmacy has been in operation for 34 years.

The city’s Solid Waste Director, Walter Narine told this newspaper that he is aware of the situation.

Narine said to address the issue of improper garbage disposal, a garbage truck visits the area daily to remove the waste.

Nevertheless, he intend to raise the issue once again with the council to help determine the way forward.