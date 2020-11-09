Great Troolie Island residents were severely hit by spring tide flooding

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) yesterday shared cleaning supplies to residents of Great Troolie Island, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara after it was hit by spring tide flooding recently.

CDC’s Senior Response Officer, Captain Salim October told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that due to a flood report received on Saturday the Commission conducted an assessment of the Region Three area.

“This was a collaboration between the Guyana Police Force representative who was in contact with members of the island. Based on that collaboration the CDC was contacted by the Police and we were able to follow up directly with the residents on the island,” October told DPI.

Following the assessment, October disclosed that 28 households and approximately 20 farms were severely impacted by the overflow. He said the residents’ challenges were also documented.

Extending gratitude to the CDC, Berelle Wallis said “I am so happy that they came and saw the needs of the villagers and to have a firsthand experience of the community”.

Plantain farmer, Nigel Stephen told DPI that that the recent spring tide posed major challenges to his crop. “It was out of control. Instead of using one set of fertilisers, we actually had to go and get another set just to get a good crop.” Another farmer, Shereena Sue told DPI that the recent flood experienced was “terrible.” The woman recalled the high level of water she braved.

“It flooded our yard and affected us a great lot. We plant eddoes, pumpkins and other cash crops, and the spring tide came so high that it ran over the dams and even broke the koker,” Sue relayed.

She called for any possible assistance for farmers residing on the island.