Covent Garden man injured after Prospect crash

A Covent Garden resident is now hospitalised after he lost control of a car he was driving and collided with the concrete median along the Prospect Public Road, East Bank Demerara early on Sunday morning. A police enquiry revealed that around 3.50 am, Mark Anthony Singh, 26, of Covent Garden, was driving a car, bearing licence number PCC 6296, south along the Prospect Public Road. He was proceeding at a fast rate.

The police said Singh lost control and ended up running into the median, at an open space between the eastern and western carriageway of the road.

As a result of the collision, Singh suffered multiple injuries. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where he was admitted as a patient. His condition was listed as stable up to yesterday.