Moblissa family recovering from COVID-19

The family that was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from Moblissa is currently recovering and are expected to be discharged later this week.

Coleen Williams, a resident of Moblissa who tested positive for COVID-19 almost two weeks ago yesterday told Stabroek News that she is expected to be discharged today while her family will be discharged later this week.

Williams’s mother, Estella, died last week Thursday less than a day after being told she was COVID-19 positive. Given Estella’s condition, Williams and the rest of her family had been very worried about their father, who like their mother had underlying health conditions, and had requested that he be hospitalized.